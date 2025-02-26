BiH Court Sentences Srpska President to One Year in Prison and Six-Year Ban from Office

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina found the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik guilty of “non-implementation of decisions” of Christian Schmidt and sentenced him to one year in prison and a ban on performing the duties of the President for six years from the date of finality of the verdict, the Court announced.

The acting director of the “Official Gazette” Miloš Lukić was acquitted of the charge of having committed this criminal act.

In relation to the proposal of the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, which was related to the determination of the legal consequences of the conviction, the Court did not make a special decision for the reason that the legal consequences of the conviction occur automatically, that is, by force of law, after the judgment becomes final, the statement added.

With the confirmed indictment, the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina charged them that, as officials in the institutions of Republika Srpska, they “did not apply and implement the decisions of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

The deadline for submitting an appeal to the Appellate Division is 15 days, SRNA reporter reports.

Judge Sena Uzunović said that the ban on President Dodik was imposed due to fears that he might repeat the crime.

According to the verdict, the president of Srpska is obliged to pay court costs.

Photo: TANJUG/Strahinja Aćimović

Source: srna.rs