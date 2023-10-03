BiH Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations in B&H mark International Day of Non-Violence and the end of the “12 Days of Peace” campaign

Yesterday, the United Nations in BiH and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in BiH marked the International Day of Non-Violence and the end of the global “12 Days of Peace” campaign, a joint advocacy effort aimed to promote peacebuilding throughout BiH and BiH missions around the world.

“We are extremely grateful that we have successful cooperation with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in BiH, and as a result we can only be more encouraged for progress and even more active participation in UN actions. In the future of our cooperation, we look forward to activities and projects that we will try to implement in the best possible way. We welcome all positive ideas and will strive to be an active participant in them in the region and beyond”, said Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of BiH.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in BiH, Dr. Ingrid Macdonald reflected on the cooperation with BiH institutions: “For the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, our annual “12 days of peace” campaign with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a unique opportunity to bring together communities, young people, women, the diaspora and authorities in a celebration of peace. Today, we see peace increasingly challenged across the world, and so it is important that we remind ourselves that peace should not be taken for granted. I want to especially thank UN Women, UNFPA, UNDP, UNHCR and IOM for joining the campaign. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund.”

Since 2019, the UN in BiH has partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that spearheaded the campaign across various diplomatic missions of BiH around the world to promote peace, conflict resolution and diversity, and to counter divisive narratives and hate speech. The “12 Days of Peace” campaign takes place between September 21, International Day of Peace, and October 2, International Day of Non-Violence. It focuses on championing peace across BiH, and highlights the importance of building, maintaining, and strengthening peace across communities. This year, the campaign was joined by UN agencies UN Women, UNFPA, UNDP, UNHCR, and IOM that amplified the messages of the campaign with localized activities.

The Srpska Times