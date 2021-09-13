BiH remains on the List of Countries for which the Lifting of Travel Restrictions in the EU is recommended

The Council of the European Union (EU) has updated the list of countries for which travel restrictions to EU countries should be lifted with the possession of evidence of vaccination, PCR test,or proof that a person recovered from coronavirus.

The good news for the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is that our country has remained on the list of countries for which the lifting of travel restrictions is recommended. In particular, Uruguay has been added to the list, while Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei Darussalam, Japan, and Serbia have been removed from the list. BiH is still on this list.

As noted in the recommendation of the EU Council, this list will continue to be reviewed every two weeks and updated depending on the situation, Klix.ba writes.

Based on the criteria and conditions mentioned in the recommendation, from September 9th, 2021, member states should lift travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries: Australia, BiH, Canada, Jordan, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, Uruguay, and China (subject to reciprocity).

The criteria for determining third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted were updated on May 20th,2021. They cover the epidemiological situation and the overall response to COVID-19, and also the reliability of available information and data sources.

Source: sarajevotimes.com