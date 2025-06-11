Home Bosnia and Herzegovina BiH was visited by 450,559 Tourists

Photo: Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL
In the period January – April this year, tourists in Bosnia and Herzegovina made 450,559 visits, which is 4.3 percent more than in the same period in 2024. Domestic tourists made 4.8 percent fewer visits compared to the same period in 2024, while foreign tourists made 9.4 percent more visits compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the period January – April 2025, tourists in BiH made 977,160 overnight stays, which is 5.4 percent more than in the same period in 2024.

Domestic tourists made 2.9 percent fewer overnight stays compared to the same period in 2024, while the number of overnight stays of foreign tourists was 9.6 percent higher than in the same period in the previous year. In the total number of overnight stays, the share of domestic tourists was 30.7 percent, while the share of foreign tourists was 69.3 percent, according to data from the Agency for Statistics of BiH.

In the structure of overnight stays by foreign tourists, the highest number of overnight stays were recorded by tourists from: Croatia with 25.3 percent, Serbia with 14.8 percent, Turkey with 8.8 percent, Slovenia with 7.8 percent, China with 3.9 percent, Montenegro and Germany with 3.6 percent each, which together make up 67.8 percent of the total number of overnight stays. Tourists from other countries recorded the remaining 32.2 percent of overnight stays.

By type of accommodation facility, the highest number of overnight stays was recorded within the Hotels and similar accommodation sector with a share of 94.8 percent.

 

Source: sarajevotimes.com

