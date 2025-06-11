BiH was visited by 450,559 Tourists

In the period January – April 2025, tourists in BiH made 977,160 overnight stays, which is 5.4 percent more than in the same period in 2024.

Domestic tourists made 2.9 percent fewer overnight stays compared to the same period in 2024, while the number of overnight stays of foreign tourists was 9.6 percent higher than in the same period in the previous year. In the total number of overnight stays, the share of domestic tourists was 30.7 percent, while the share of foreign tourists was 69.3 percent, according to data from the Agency for Statistics of BiH.

In the structure of overnight stays by foreign tourists, the highest number of overnight stays were recorded by tourists from: Croatia with 25.3 percent, Serbia with 14.8 percent, Turkey with 8.8 percent, Slovenia with 7.8 percent, China with 3.9 percent, Montenegro and Germany with 3.6 percent each, which together make up 67.8 percent of the total number of overnight stays. Tourists from other countries recorded the remaining 32.2 percent of overnight stays.