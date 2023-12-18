BiH will go to abyss if people are treid for spoken word

Sredoje Nović, a member of the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, told SRNA that BiH is entering “dark days” where criminal charges are filed for spoken words and that he believes that the Prosecutor’s Office and the Court of BiH will lead this country into even greater abyss by accepting such charges.

“The fact is that BiH is entering dark days, darker days that I thought were long gone in BiH and the former Yugoslavia, where people were sentenced to several months or years in prison for enemy’s propaganda and the spread of fake news,” Nović said.

Nović has said that that time has not passed for some in BiH.

“Today, we in BiH are not allowed to say our opinion, our position, who do you like, who do you think is your president, you are not allowed to say anything against the so-called high representative Christian Schmidt, you are not allowed to say anything about any verdict in BiH or somewhere else,” said Nović.

He added that we have practically come to a situation where some want to silence the citizens of BiH in every way and forbid them to say anything.

“Why is it Milovan Bjelica’s sin that he publicly said whom he considers to be his president?” asked Nović.

Nović reminded that even today, movements worldwide support various historical figures.

“Will someone impose on us that we only support what are the criteria of individuals and that we should remain silent? I believe we are entering a dead end in BiH if we continue to insist on single-mindedness,” Nović feels.

Nović hopes that the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH will not consider criminal complaints against Bjelica and will reject them.

“However, I would not be surprised if the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH would launch an investigation, but these would be insane moves by individual prosecutors and judges who would take it upon themselves to judge and accuse for every word,” Nović concluded.

Sokolac Mayor Milovan Bjelica wrote in an article that the first president of Republika Srpska, Radovan Karadžić, was elected on December 18, 1992, but “the world mafia condemned him and imprisoned him in England.”

The Federal Minister of Internal Affairs Ramo Isak filed a criminal complaint against Bjelica with the BiH Prosecutor’s Office for, as stated in the complaint, the glorification of a war criminal and suspicion that Bjelica had committed the crime of inciting national, racial and religious hatred, discord and intolerance with his publicly expressed views, which is punishable according to provisions of the Criminal Code of BiH.

Source: srna.rs

Photo: srna.rs