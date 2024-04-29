BIJELO DUGME CELEBRATES A MAJOR JUBILEE IN BANJA LUKA

The biggest rock band in our region, Bijelo Dugme, will perform on July 5th at Banjaluka Fest as part of their celebratory tour!

Adding to the brilliance of one of the most beautiful festivals in the region will be musical giants led by Goran Bregović, who, to commemorate fifty years of their career, will perform in only a few cities, with Banja Luka being one of them.

“Ružica si bila,” “Pristao sam biću sve što hoće,” “Ako ima boga,” “Za Esmu,” are just some of the songs that “Dugmići” will perform in their rock ensemble as part of the celebratory tour! The songs of Bijelo Dugme at Banjaluka Fest will sound just as we remember them, as great rock anthems played with loud guitars and drums, whose rhythms have been moving the masses for decades.

“I don’t celebrate birthdays, but 50 years of Bijelo Dugme somehow deserve celebration. There’s something I like about that. After 50 years, I still enjoy playing it, and there’s still an audience interested in it,” Goran Bregović said in an interview for Nedeljnik.

The celebratory tour of Bijelo Dugme begins in Sarajevo, and audiences across the region are eagerly awaiting the dates of the upcoming concerts. Banjaluka Fest visitors will have the privilege of being among the first to be part of such a significant jubilee, and this should be added to the high production level of the festival, which will undoubtedly contribute to making this concert one of the most important on the upcoming tour.

Tickets for the Bijelo Dugme concert at Banjaluka Fest on July 5th are available for purchase through the kupikartu.ba system, at the Stars & More agency (Jevrejska 6), and at Trg Krajine.

As previously announced, this year’s festival will be opened by the world-famous musician HAUSER, who will perform at Kastel on July 4th. The festival organizers emphasize that Banja Luka has confirmed its desire for international names with immense interest in HAUSER’s first performance in this region.

Source: seesrpska.com