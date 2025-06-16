Blago Romanije Dairy Farmers Set Regional Milk Delivery Record

Members of the “Blago Romanije” Association from Sokolac delivered 3.5 million liters of raw milk to dairies last year, making them the leading producers in the Sarajevo-Romanija region, the association’s president, Saša Kapović, told SRNA.

“According to the data we have, around 5.5 million liters of milk are produced in this municipality, including those who are not members of the Association,” Kapović noted.

He specified that the Pađeni Dairy from Bileća purchases about 80 percent, while Sarajevo-based Milkos buys the remaining 20 percent of the total quantity of raw milk delivered.

Kapović stated that dairy farmers in the municipality currently have 1,135 dairy cows, and 1,276 head of young cattle and breeding bulls raised on their farms, which shows that the region can boast a growing number of livestock.

He emphasized that those who are knowledgeable about healthy food understand the value of mountain milk to buyers, as it comes from dairy cattle grazing on open pastures.

“There has been no import of cattle from outside, as we believe there is no need for it; our local farmers already have high-quality domestic breeds, thanks to excellent cooperation with Vet-Guard, the veterinary station in Sokolac, which monitors the genetics of our herds,” Kapović said.

He noted that the dairy farmers of the Romanija region have abandoned programs for importing dairy cows due to problems caused by the animals’ slow adaptation to the local climate, which ultimately disadvantages the buyer.