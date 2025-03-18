Border Control Duties to Be Carried Out by Members of the MIA of Srpska

The Government of Republika Srpska has instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs /MIA/ to draft a bill regulating border control and border crossings in BiH within the territory of Srpska and to ensure that border control duties are carried out by members of the MIA of Srpska.

The Government has tasked the MIA and the Ministry of Justice to continuously collect data, within their jurisdiction, from judicial institutions and other institutions of Srpska on the implementation of the Law on Non-application of the Law and the prohibition of the operation of unconstitutional institutions of BiH, as well as the Law on Non-Application of the Decisions of the Constitutional Court of BiH on the territory of the Republic.

They are tasked with taking measures to sanction individuals and institutions who act contrary to it.

“The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is also tasked with drafting a bill as soon as possible to regulate the process of establishing the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Srpska, which will regulate this area,” says a press release.

The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring the necessary financial prerequisites for the establishment and functioning of institutions of Republika Srpska established by the laws of the National Assembly, as well as institutions that will be established in the future to protect the constitutional order of Republika Srpska.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked with suspending financing from the Republic’s budget for all institutions in Srpska that are funded from the budget but do not apply the laws, regulations, and general acts adopted by the National Assembly in their work, as well as proposing to the relevant ministry to initiate the process of adopting laws to abolish these institutions.

Given the current political and security situation in BiH, the Government has tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to engage maximum capacities to ensure the protection of protected individuals and objects that are specially secured and to take all legally prescribed measures and actions to ensure the uninterrupted performance of the constitutional and legal duties by protected individuals.

