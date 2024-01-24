Borko Močević’s Paintings in Front of the Hungarian Audience

Borko Močević continues to present his rich body of work beyond the borders of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The renowned painter, as a reminder, exhibited in Russia almost two years ago, captivating the Moscow audience with his artworks. Now, his paintings have been seen by Hungarians, as he held solo exhibitions in Budapest and Szeged.

In October of last year, he exhibited at the “Serbian Days” event in Hungary, at the “Krug” gallery in Budapest.

“I received an exceptional reception and carry excellent impressions from Budapest. The exhibition was fantastic, with significant interest from the local community. An interview with me was even broadcast on national television, followed by another invitation,” recalls Močević.

The Regional Center for Culture in Szeged (REOK) extended an invitation for an exhibition in this city. Thus, Borko’s second exhibition in Hungary opened on January 18 at the REOK Art Center in Szeged.

The exhibition was opened by Biljana Gutić-Bjelica, the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Hungary.

“Here, too, the reception and organization were at the highest level. The space and preparations were commendable. I was also delighted that more than 150 people attended the exhibition opening,” says Borko.

He adds that there is considerable interest in the paintings, and people are intrigued by the stories the artist tells. He mentions hearing fantastic comments.

“They asked me questions, sought connections, relationships… I saw that they were contemplating the paintings, as evidenced by their comments and questions. The exhibition was really good, and I believe it won’t be the last in this country,” says Močević.

There isn’t much time for rest because an invitation for an exhibition is also coming from Croatia. Borko plans an exhibition in Zagreb.

After exhibitions in the most important gallery spaces and cultural institutions in Bosnia and Serbia, Močević’s works will continue their journey to exhibitions across Europe and the world.

After exhibitions in Russia and Hungary and the impressions his works left on art connoisseurs there, it is clear that Borko Močević’s paintings will find a place in prestigious world galleries.”

