Borovčanin: Sara Ćirković to Fight for World Title in Banja Luka at the End of April (PHOTO)

Borovčanin: Sara Ćirković to Fight for World Title in Banja Luka at...

The president of the Boxing Federation of Serbia Nenad Borovčanin thanked Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik for his strong support of Serbian boxing and announced that Serbian boxer Sara Ćirković will be fighting for the title of professional world champion on April 27, in Banja Luka.

“It will be a spectacle that the entire world will watch,” Borovčanin told reporters in Banja Luka after a reception at the Palace of the Republic, which was hosted by Dodik for the Serbian female boxers and medalists from the World Championship in Niš.

Borovčanin emphasized that he also wanted to thank the leadership of Serbia for their support and that the goal is to develop Serbian boxing.

“I congratulate the girls who won medals on this historic success,” he said.

After the reception, world champion Anđela Branković and her colleagues expressed their gratitude for the support of boxing from the leadership of Republika Srpska and Serbia.

“Thank you to the President of Srpska for this reception, and we will do our best to justify this support with good results,” said Branković.

Sara Ćirković, who is from Bratunac, said that the match in Banja Luka, as well as the support from the fans, will mean a lot to her.

“I am sure that the Borik Hall will be full on April 27,” said Ćirković, who is also a member of the Zvornik Boxing Club Obilić-TRB.

The Women’s World Boxing Championship was held in Niš from March 8 to 16.

Anđela Branković won the gold medal and the title of world champion, and Sara Ćirković, Dragana Jovanović, Natalija Šadrina, Anastasija Lukajić, and Nikolina Gajić won bronze medals.

Source: srna.rs