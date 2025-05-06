BORS asks the institutions of Republika Srpska to request the Croatian authorities to withdraw the new Law on Cemeteries

The Republika Srpska War Veterans Organisation /BORS/ has asked the Republika Srpska institutions to demand from the Croatian authorities the withdrawal of the new Law on Cemeteries, which foresees and legalizes the demolition of Serb tombstones on the territory of Croatia.

If the disputed law is not withdrawn, BORS will ask the authorities of Republika Srpska to adequately respond to the tombstones on the territory of Republika Srpska dedicated to Croat units or individuals who committed crimes against Serbs during the past war, especially to the tombstones that glorify criminals and crimes, and insult Serb victims.

Based on the views of the Committee of Families of Fallen Soldiers of BORS and the Presidency of BORS, BORS strongly condemns the adoption of the Law on Cemeteries adopted by the Croatian Parliament on April 30, BORS announced.

The Croatian Parliament adopted the Law on Cemeteries, which foresees the removal of Serb memorials erected after May 30, 1990, and if not so, the fine is up to EUR 5,000.

This law, which caused a reaction of the Serb side, stipulates that grave owners must remove tombstones if the inscriptions on them, as they stated, offend the religious, moral and national feelings of Croats.

Source: srna.rs