Bosnia and Herzegovina Reports 20.8% Surge in Vehicle Registrations

December saw robust growth, reflecting a thriving automotive sector.

Bosnia and Herzegovina recorded a significant rise in motor vehicle registrations in December 2024, with 8,505 new registrations marking a 20.8% increase compared to the same month in 2023, according to the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Passenger cars accounted for the majority of registrations at 82.8%, followed by trucks at 7.1%, while mopeds represented a minimal 0.2%. For the entire year, the country registered 110,736 vehicles for the first time, a substantial 21.7% increase over 2023. Passenger car registrations surged by 23.8%, while trucks saw a 26.1% rise.

The number of newly registered vehicles also grew, with 17,765 units marking a 7.2% increase from the previous year. The figures underscore a growing automotive market in Bosnia and Herzegovina, fueled by rising consumer demand and a strengthening economy. These trends signal a positive outlook for the country’s automotive sector in the years to come.

Source: connectingregion.com