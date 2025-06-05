Bosnia and Herzegovina to Launch DVB-T2 Digital TV Signal on July 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina will begin rolling out the DVB-T2 digital TV signal on July 1 in Sarajevo, Mostar, and Banja Luka, with Tuzla and Zenica to follow shortly after, announced Minister of Communications and Transport Edin Forto.

The project, which aims to modernise the country’s broadcasting infrastructure, is expected to be completed by December 2025. Forto stated that the deadline was extended by six months due to delays caused by US sanctions imposed on the lead contractor shortly after the project was awarded, as well as seasonal and logistical challenges.

One key issue, Forto noted, has been access to three essential broadcasting sites located on property controlled by the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He expressed hope that access issues would soon be resolved in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

The digital transition will improve image quality, reduce energy consumption, and offer new services such as real-time subtitles, particularly useful for individuals with hearing impairments. Forto also highlighted that viewers will be able to access basic TV channels without needing cable subscriptions, provided they have a compatible TV or decoder.

Mate Botica, CEO of the Croatian company Odasiljaci i veze, which is executing the project, confirmed that all agreed locations will be operational within the new timeframe.

Source: n1info.ba