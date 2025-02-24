Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tourism Boom

With EU and UNDP backing, Bosnia’s rural tourism is flourishing, offering a model of sustainable development and local prosperity.

In 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourism, with visitor numbers up by 31.67% and overnight stays rising by 25.03%.

The once quaint village of Han Pijesak stands at the heart of this transformation, showcasing how strategic EU-backed initiatives can revitalise rural areas.

With support from EU4AGRI, Han Pijesak has leveraged its natural resources to build a sustainable tourism model that celebrates local agricultural products, such as artisanal cheeses and fresh juices, crafted by dedicated farmers.

This initiative not only strengthens local businesses but also improves infrastructure, creating new jobs and opportunities.

Local enterprises, from dairy farms to bike clubs, are thriving thanks to EU investments in both physical infrastructure and skills training.

Slavica Ašonja, tourism expert for Han Pijesak, highlights the importance of EU’s timely support, which has provided vital financial backing and facilitated essential networking.

With a focus on sustainable development, the future of Bosnia’s rural tourism looks promising.

