BOTH GENEVA AND NEW YORK DOCUMENTS DETERMINED THAT TERRITORY BELONGS TO ENTITIES

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said that both the Geneva and New York documents established the basic foundations of BiH and stated that the territory belongs to the entities, that the entities are sovereign, have their governments and parliaments, their territory, and sovereign governance.

“The discussion about property has been launched in an attempt to dismantle Republika Srpska. And the boundary line wasn’t placed randomly, but to delineate the property of the entities. It was also placed for the future, because someone thought it would be good that if this Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot succeed, at least there’s a line around which we don’t have to argue,” emphasized Dodik.

He told reporters today in Bijeljina that’s why “everything hurt” when Republika Srpska said that the border exists.

“The border exists both in the cadastre and in the minds of the people,” Dodik added.

Source: srna.rs