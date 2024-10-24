BRICS Officially Adds 13 New Nations As Partner Countries

The BRICS alliance is officially adding 13 new nations as partner countries, according to an announcement at the BRICS summit. According to sources at the summit, the following nations have been invited to join the bloc as partners:

JUST IN: BRICS officially adds 13 new nations to the alliance as partner countries (not full members). 🇩🇿 Algeria

🇧🇾 Belarus

🇧🇴 Bolivia

🇨🇺 Cuba

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇳🇬 Nigeria

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇹🇷 Turkey

🇺🇬 Uganda

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

🇻🇳 Vietnam pic.twitter.com/n1jIDcKega — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 23, 2024

WIO News reporter Sidhant Sibal was the first to report the new list of BRICS partner countries. The 2024 summit has already issued plenty of headlines, including a glimpse at the bloc’s upcoming currency. One of the biggest reported topics of discussion on the BRICS summit agenda is expansion. At last year’s summit, several new countries were invited to join the bloc officially. It is unclear if these new BRICS partners will replace the expected membership invitations.

The BRICS bloc has enjoyed unprecedented growth over the last two years. It has sought to increase its presence on a global scale and disrupt the West’s dominant run. Throughout the last year, it has increased its de-dollarization efforts to lessen overall reliance on the US dollar. One major part of this has been bringing in more interested countries to support the bloc and overthrowing USD. As the year has progressed, more countries have traded with BRICS members without using the greenback, further boosting de-dollarization efforts. Now, with exclusive partner countries, the bloc looks to continue expanding its reach of influence around the world.

Source: watcher.guru