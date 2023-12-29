Broćeta: Serb children will keep winning, pride is stronger than insults

The attack on young football players from Drvar in Bihać is one proof more that most of the Federation of BiH /FBiH/ is still living in the nineties of the last century and that attack on Serbs on religious and national grounds is on a daily basis, but the Serb children will keep winning as pride and spite are stronger than insults, Goran Broćeta, the Serb deputy in the House of Peoples of the FBiH Parliament, told SRNA.

“Incidents and attacks on religious and national grounds throughout the FBiH have become the daily routine Serb returnees have been experiencing,” said Broćeta, commenting on the attack on young football players from Drvar during the indoor soccer tournament in Bihać, where supporters of the local tan were cursing “Serb and Chetnik mother”.

Broćeta pointed out that the hatred towards Serbs in FBiH is also directed towards Serb children.

“The extent of the hatred towards everything with Serb prefix proves that even children who are involved in sports, promoting their club, the municipality and truly healthy values – are a nuisance and not welcome just because they are Serbs,” said Broćeta.

He asked what else should happen in order for someone to finally be held accountable for such actions?

“I strongly condemn the attack on our boys and I expect the institutions of the Una-Sana Canton to bring those responsible to justice and adequately punish them. Our children will keep winning medals from all competitions because pride and spite are stronger than attacks and insults,” Broćeta stressed.

A team of young football players from Drvar was physically and verbally attacked at a small football tournament in Bihać, with the attackers cursing their “Serb and Chetnik mother”.

