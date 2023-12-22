Bukejlović: The register of paedophiles – one of the control mechanisms

Minister of Justice of Republika Srpska Miloš Bukejlović said today that the register of convicted perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation of children is one of the mechanisms for controlling the perpetrators, and he welcomed the establishment of this register in the Federation of BiH as well.

– The register of perpetrators of criminal acts of sexual abuse and exploitation of children, known as the register of paedophiles, is one of the control mechanisms and should be established throughout BiH – said Bukejlović.

He reminded that sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a serious crime and a risk for the youngest population, and that is why preventive action and an efficient institutional response are necessary.

– One of the ways to suppress this phenomenon and sanction the culprits is to create an adequate legal framework, including the creation of certain criminal records – a register of convicted criminals, which Republika Srpska did five years ago – Bukejlović added.

Source: srna.rs