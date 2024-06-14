Burger King coming to Republika Srpska!

The world-renowned brand Burger King is set to begin operations in the largest city of Republika Srpska soon.

Founded in 1954, Burger King is a global fast-food restaurant chain known for its iconic flame-grilled Whopper.

“The Home of the Whopper” will soon open its doors in Banja Luka, where guests will be able to enjoy the brand’s famous flavors and high-quality products, served with love and care in modern and minimalist restaurants designed to create a welcoming open space environment,” the company stated in their announcement.

Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world. The original “Home of the Whopper,” the Burger King system operates over 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Nearly 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of which are family-owned businesses that have been in operation for decades.

Photo: ©VULCANUS – STOCK.ADOBE.COM

Source: seesrpska.com