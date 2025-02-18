Calling all fans: If you’re not in Ljubljana – be in the arena!

Calling all fans: If you’re not in Ljubljana – be in the...

Banja Luka’s FK Borac secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Ljubljana’s Olimpija in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 32 on Thursday.

The decisive goal for the red-and-blues came in the 90th minute, courtesy of Sandi Ogrinec, giving Borac a vital advantage ahead of the return leg in Ljubljana.

Despite the win, the battle for a place in the Round of 16 is far from over and will be decided in the rematch on February 20 in the Slovenian capital. The winner of this clash will face either the legendary Fiorentina or Austria’s Rapid Vienna in the next round.

For all Borac supporters who won’t be traveling to Ljubljana, a special event has been organized at Borik Hall in Banja Luka under the slogan: “If you’re not in Ljubljana – be in the arena!”

“Be the wind beneath Borac’s wings in Ljubljana! And for those who won’t be making the trip – Borik Hall is the place where we unite, cheer, and send our support to our team! All FK Borac fans who cannot travel to Ljubljana will have the chance to experience the decisive match’s atmosphere together, watching it on the big screen at Borik Hall,” said the event organizers.

The match kicks off at 18:45, and entry to Borik Hall is free.

The goal is to create an electrifying atmosphere where all attendees can feel the excitement and rally behind FK Borac as they fight for a spot in the Conference League Round of 16.

“We invite all football lovers, families, high school students, and passionate fans to join us and be part of this unique sporting event in the heart of Banja Luka,” organizers from Borik Hall stated.

Source: seesrpska.com