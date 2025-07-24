Car Belonging to Serb Returnee Čvoro Family Burned in Mostar

The car belonging to the Serb returnee Čvoro family burned in the yard of their family house in the Rudnik neighborhood of Mostar, and firefighters quickly intervened to prevent the fire from spreading to the house.

The homeowner, Miron Čvoro, told SRNA that they are worried about this incident and are asking for help to shed light on the case.

He explained that his wife noticed the fire and that they were only minutes away from the house catching fire and potentially someone being injured.

“It happened during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, July 16 to 17. My son came home with the car at 12:30 a.m., parked it, and went to bed. My wife saw the fire at 1:15 a.m. after midnight,” Čvoro said.

He added that firefighters said it might have been an electrical issue, but inspectors believe the fire was deliberately set.

“We returned to Mostar in 1998 and have never had problems. We have no personal conflicts, we live a peaceful life, and we do not know what this is about,” Čvoro said, adding that he does not suspect anyone in particular.

When asked whether he suspects a nationalistic motive behind the fire, Čvoro said that nationalism has always existed in this area.

“I don’t know what to think, but it’s horrifying to have your car burned right in front of your house. The styrofoam on the facade melted from the heat, and if it had caught fire, everything would have burned,” Čvoro pointed out.

He noted that the house where he lives with his family and brother was mined during the war.

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, Ilijana Miloš, said that the Mostar Police Department received a report from firefighters at 1:25 a.m. on July 17 that there had been a “spontaneous combustion of a car” on Druge rudničke bojne Street.

“The police interviewed M.Č., who did not request an investigation at that time. Two days later, they asked the police to conduct an investigation. A fire protection inspector was sent to the scene. The police are taking measures to clarify the incident,” Miloš stated.

Last year, on June 14, the car belonging to returnee Drago Rupar in the Mostar neighbourhood of Hodbina was set on fire in front of his family house. The investigation established that the fire was arson, but the perpetrator was never found.

Source: srna.rs