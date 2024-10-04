Cataclysmic Scenes from Donja Jablanica: Houses buried to the Roof

During the night, heavy rainfall hit Jablanica and the surrounding towns, where unfortunately there were also human casualties. Cataclysmic photos are coming from those municipalities, and in the village of Donja Jablanica, the landslide caused by the torrent reached the roofs of the houses.

Many villages in the area of ​​Jablanica, Kiseljak, Visoko, Fojnica, Konjic, Kreševo ​​and Hadžići are in trouble due to floods and water torrents, and some are even cut off, considering that road communication has been cut off in many directions.

The photos coming from the village of Donja Jablanica show the scale of the problem, and they show a large amount of garbage and other materials that were carried by the torrential water. What is particularly shocking is the fact that this waste covered the houses, i.e. that only the roofs were “hanging out”. The mosque was also buried, with only the minaret visible.

The situation is also dire in the village of Zlate near Jablanica, where at least three deaths have been unofficially confirmed.

Traffic in the south of the country is much more difficult, numerous road directions are completely blocked, and the only way to get from Sarajevo to Mostar is through central Bosnia. The HNK government even warned citizens not to set off on the road to Jablanica and Mostar, Klix.ba writes.

