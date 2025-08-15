Čavić: Referendum to Say “No” to Decision-Making Outside Constitutional Structures

Republika Srpska Senator Dragan Čavić told SRNA that a referendum is the only possible option and stressed that it is high time to definitively say “no” to any decision-making outside the structures established by the constitutions of Srpska and BiH.

Čavić believes that the upcoming referendum is an unavoidable necessity that must take place and expressed confidence that the National Assembly of Republika Srpska can reach unity on the matter.

He noted that there are MPs in the Republika Srpska parliament who are against holding a referendum, but that, regardless, the National Assembly has the procedural capacity to adopt such a decision and carry out the referendum.

“The essence is that the entire process leading to this is political in nature, not legal, judicial, or prosecutorial. One must keep in mind that the law adopted by this self-proclaimed high representative is something unseen in Europe since the Middle Ages, that someone can pass a law declaring the failure to implement his decisions a criminal offense!?” Čavić emphasized.

He stated that the goal of this process and the verdict against the President of Republika Srpska is to remove Milorad Dodik from political life, despite the fact that he was legitimately elected.

“The entire process was politically constructed from the outset and must be concluded by political means and a political decision, and the political decision of the National Assembly to hold a referendum is the only option on the table,” said Čavić, who is also a former President of Republika Srpska.

He said it is appalling that three decades after the end of the war in BiH there is still a person with imperial powers that exist nowhere else in the world.

“This is an unbearable situation. I believe it is high time to definitively say `no` to any decision-making outside constitutional structures,” Čavić stressed.

He warned that such practices must be stopped because, if this were allowed to stand, the next steps would be aimed at taking away the property of Republika Srpska.

“That would be the end of any sovereignty of the Republic,” Čavić concluded.