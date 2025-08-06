CEC Revokes Milorad Dodik’s Mandate

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued a decision to terminate the mandate of Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska.

This decision follows a ruling by the Appellate Division of the Court of BiH, which upheld a first-instance verdict sentencing Dodik to one year in prison and a six-year ban on holding public office.

The CEC’s decision was made unanimously, and Dodik has the right to appeal to the Appellate Division of the Court of BiH.

If the Appellate Division confirms the CEC’s decision, the BiH Election Law stipulates that elections for the President of Republika Srpska must be held within 90 days.

Officials of Republika Srpska, first and foremost Dodik himself, have stated that no elections will take place in the Republic.

Shortly before the CEC session, Dodik wrote on the social media platform X: “And what if I refuse?”

The Srpska Times