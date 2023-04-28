Ceremonial Academy on the occasion of the Day of Banja Luka

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik attended yesterday in Banja Luka the ceremonial academy on the occasion of City Day.

The President Dodik emphasized that Banja Luka welcomes the City Day in splendidness and, as a pleasant place to live in, it is essentially the capital of the Republic of Srpska.

The President of the Republic stated that Banja Luka has been making serious progress in recent decades and it is trying to provide a good future for its citizens.

The President of Srpska pointed out that there is currently a development in the situation that benefits the citizens of Banja Luka, namely that everyone is working together on important projects for the city and the people of Banja Luka.

“Banja Luka is a city where a lot of construction works is being carried out, it is a university city and a city of youth. I would like to congratulate all citizens on this day. We are gathered today with the best intentions and with the desire for progress”, said the President of the Republic on this occasion.