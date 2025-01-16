Chairperson of BiH Council of Ministers met with the US Ambassador to BiH

The meeting between the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, and the Ambassador of the United States of America (USA), Michael Murphy, was held today, and at the beginning of the meeting, Krišto expressed her sympathy and condolences on the occasion of the terrible fires and the victims of the fires in the Los Angeles area and the wider California area.

Chairperson Krišto informed the US ambassador about the activities that the Council of Ministers implemented at the end of last year, in particular two reform European laws that will be on the agenda of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH.

Commitment to fulfilling all reforms on the European path must be the framework for the work of the Council of Ministers, especially in a non-election year when, without the burden of electoral processes, political actors can make key strides, primarily in the reform of electoral legislation.

In addition to the implementation of reforms, the goal is to obtain a date for the Intergovernmental Conference as soon as possible this year, which would practically launch Bosnia and Herzegovina into the negotiation process with the EU.

The Council of Ministers of BiH continues its continuous cooperation with all US institutions as a proven friend and partner in order to accelerate Bosnia and Herzegovina’s progress on the Euro-Atlantic path and full membership in the EU – the Council of Ministers of BiH announced.

Source: sarajevotimes