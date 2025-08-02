Verdict Upheld: Dodik Sentenced to One Year in Prison and Six-Year Political Ban

Verdict Upheld: Dodik Sentenced to One Year in Prison and Six-Year Political...

The Appeals Chamber of the BiH Court has upheld the first-instance verdict against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, Dodik’s lawyer Goran Bubić told SRNA.

Bubić said that the BiH Court had informed them by phone that the appeals submitted by both the defense and the BiH Prosecutor’s Office were rejected, and that the first-instance verdict was confirmed in its entirety.

Dodik was initially sentenced to one year in prison and a six-year ban on political activity for failing to comply with the decisions of Christian Schmidt.