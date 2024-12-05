Chinese Company Boosts Derventa

In a boost to Derventa’s economy, the Chinese company Grand Pack, a leading producer of disposable paper and PET packaging, has expanded its operations after three successful years.

Specialising in packaging for sushi and similar products, Grand Pack’s demand has soared, prompting the installation of 11 production lines in a larger facility.

The company now employs 35 workers, with products exclusively shipped to the EU, boasting monthly shipments of up to 12 trucks.

Mayor Igor Zunić expressed pride in Derventa’s attractive business climate, which outperforms neighbouring regions and the EU.

Grand Pack’s proximity to EU markets was pivotal in its decision to set up shop, and plans are already underway for further expansion.

Read more

As foreign investment continues to flow into the city, Derventa positions itself as a burgeoning industrial hub, welcoming investors from across the globe, including China, Russia, and the EU.

Source: connectingregion.com