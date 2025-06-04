Chinese Investors Interested In The Production Of Concrete Blocks And Bricks In Trebinje

The Director of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marko Kubatlija, together with associates and representatives of CEATEC, led a delegation of Chinese investors from the Jiangsu New Power Energy Co Ltd group on a visit to the City of Trebinje with the aim of discussing the possibility of investment.
FIPA had for some time been researching investment locations for the aforementioned Chinese company, which expressed interest in visiting, among others, Trebinje.
During the meeting, Mayor Mirko Curic and his associates presented investment potentials in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy, as well as the potentials of the Free Zone Trebinje.
On this occasion, two investment locations were visited, related to the interest of Chinese investors in the production of concrete blocks and bricks.
