Close cooperation is key to making regional economic integration a reality

“Regional cooperation and economic integration are vital for advancing EU accession, fostering reforms, and improving the lives of citizens in the Western Balkans”, was assessed on the regional conference “Empower. Integrate. Grow.” held in Budva. It was officially opened by Montenegro’s Minister of European Affairs, Maida Gorčević, and Valentina Superti, Director for the Western Balkans at the European Commission. The conference highlighted regional cooperation and economic integration as key to advancing EU accession and improving citizens’ lives.

For the citizens of Montenegro, as well as the region, membership in the European Union is not just a political goal – it is a promise of a better life, dignified jobs, quality infrastructure, and above all, stability and security. Our Government is fully committed to this. The recent closure of three negotiation chapters is not just a success – it is a signal that our goal of becoming a member of the European Union by 2028 is achievable,” stated Gorčević.

On the second day, Montenegro’s Chief Negotiator Predrag Zenović and German Ambassador Peter Felten stressed the importance of regional economic integration in accelerating reforms and driving socio-economic convergence.

Ambassador Felten remarked: “It is a good sign that all countries in the region and relevant institutions see regional economic integration as a key policy goal, as it fosters regional and national economic development. I see this as evidence of the region’s determination to work closely together to make economic integration a reality.”

On the second day of the conference, the panel dedicated to the pre – accession benefits was featured by Valentina Superti, Director General, Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Western Balkans, Ministers of European Affairs Maida Gorčević, Tanja Miščević, and Orhan Murtezani, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Besnik Bislimi, Director General for European Integration and Policies Adrian Kamenica, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Josip Brkić.

Valentina Superti, Director for the Western Balkans at the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, spoke about the benefits of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkan countries, focusing on reforms and progressive integration into the EU Single Market and the Common Regional Market..

The ministers emphasized the importance of regional initiatives for faster alignment with European standards and integration into the EU Single Market. Projects such as “Green Lanes” and SEPA were particularly praised for enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration. They noted that the Growth Plan is seen as a tool to bring the region closer to the EU, foster regional dialogue, and advance reforms. However, it was stressed that the Growth Plan should not be viewed as the only roadmap but as a mechanism to accelerate integration processes and attract investment. The speakers agreed that while the Western Balkan countries are implementing reforms, they expect stronger signals of support from the EU to confirm that the region is on the right path. They also highlighted that concrete results and rewards for achievements are crucial for further progress.

Daniel Bagwitz, Country Director for GIZ Bosnia and Montenegro, emphasized GIZ’s commitment to supporting regional and EU integration through initiatives like the RegioTrade project: “As GIZ, commissioned by the German Government and the EU, we are dedicated to minimizing the gap between the region and the EU by working with governments, the private sector, and civil society. Through the RegioTrade project, we will assist in implementing economic reforms that bring the region closer to the EU and eventually integrate it fully.”

Dr. Tanja Bošković, GIZ Project Manager, presented the RegioTrade project and its role in strengthening regional trade and fostering EU integration, emphasizing its alignment with the socio-economic reforms planned under the EU Growth Plan for 2024–2027. She added that creating a Common Regional Market by 2028 isn’t just an ambitious vision—it’s driven by practical economic needs. While it won’t solve every issue, removing the many physical, technical, and fiscal obstacles dividing the region will build a more integrated and competitive market. RegioTrade will support to accelerate this process and ensure tangible benefits for businesses and citizens.

Maja Handjiska Trendafilova, Director of ReSPA, highlighted ReSPA’s leadership in improving public administration across the Western Balkans: “ReSPA is proud to empower civil servants as the backbone of regional cooperation and EU integration. Through partnerships with EC services, EU Member States, and academia, we have driven progress in EU integration, human resource management, and digitalization. As the prospective regional anchor for the Single Market Academy, we remain committed to fostering peer learning, institutional strengthening, and sustainable knowledge transfer for a stronger, more connected region.”

The conference gathered policymakers, EU officials, business leaders, and experts to discuss regional trade, structural reforms for 2024–2027, and deeper integration with the EU Single Market. Organized by GIZ and supported by the EU and Germany, it highlighted partnerships’ role in supporting economic growth and EU accession. The conference is organized by GIZ Open Regional Fund for Southeast Europe – Foreign Trade, funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in cooperation with the Ministry of European Affairs.”

