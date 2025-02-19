Coca-Cola HBC was named the leading global beverage manufacturer in sustainable business, for the eighth time

Coca-Cola HBC has been named the leading global beverage manufacturer according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time. This news was announced in the Sustainability Yearbook (The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025) which is publicly available, and confirms Coca-Cola HBC’s position as the number one global beverage producer in sustainability.

The company’s efforts were also recognized with a double “A” rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for climate and water in 2024. This rating reflects Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to transparency in climate action and water management.

Commenting on the news, Coca-Cola HBC CEO Zoran Bogdanović said: “We continuously develop our business model to achieve both successful and sustainable growth, taking a clear and strategic approach to sustainability that makes our business more resilient. Year after year, we make continuous progress toward our ambitious and measurable sustainability goals. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved our NetZeroby40 target in 2025, which, for the first time, includes Egypt. We know that sustainability initiatives are increasingly important to our customers and consumers. Our customers consistently express their appreciation for our sustainability expertise. Joint sustainability initiatives not only support their business growth but also enhance our own. This mutual benefit underscores the strength of our commitment to sustainability. Therefore, I thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers, and partners for helping us continue our journey and create a more sustainable future.”

More about our local engagement can be found here: Sustainability business report for 2022. and Case study regarding the socioeconomic impact of Coca-Cola in BiH in 2023.

These latest recognitions from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) align with independent assessments of Coca-Cola HBC by other prestigious sustainability research and indices, such as MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good, and ISS ESG.

The Srpska Times