Commemoration of the Day of the First and Second Krajina Corps in Banja Luka

Commemoration of the Day of the First and Second Krajina Corps in...

Commemoration has begun in Banja Luka marking 33 years since the formation of the First and Second Krajina Corps of the Republika Srpska Army /RSA/.

On this occasion, clergy of the Banja Luka Diocese are holding a memorial service for fallen and deceased RSA soldiers at the Kozara barracks.

The memorial is being attended by wartime commanders and soldiers of the First and Second Krajina Corps.

Also present are representatives of the Republika Srpska War Veterans Organisation, the Banja Luka City War Veterans Organisation, representatives of other organisations originating from the Defensive-Patriotic War, as well as members of the Third Infantry /Republika Srpska/ Regiment.

Following the memorial service, wreaths will be laid at the memorial plaque dedicated to fallen RSA members.

The Day of the First and Second Krajina Corps is a day of remembrance for all operational units that operated within the Republika Srpska Army during the past war.

The First Krajina Corps made a significant contribution to the creation of Republika Srpska. It was a symbol of operational and combat readiness, the largest RSA unit, and held the widest zone of responsibility.

During the war, this corps comprised 60% of the RSA, at one point having over 120,000 soldiers, and held a frontline of 1,260 kilometers.

Among its major operations was “Corridor ’92”. During the war, between 5,000 and 6,000 soldiers of this corps were killed.

The Second Krajina Corps had between 16,000 and 20,000 soldiers, more 2,000 of whom lost their lives.

Both corps were established in May 1992.

Source: srna.rs