Conclusion Adopted on the Establishment of the Srpska Border Police

The highest leadership of Republika Srpska reached the conclusion today for Republika Srpska to form border police, in accordance with the Dayton Agreement and its Annex Two, the Cabinet of the President of Republika Srpska announced.

At the meeting, which was held in the Palace of Republika Srpska, a Working Group was formed, which held its first meeting today on the occasion of the drafting of the law, which will regulate the work of the border police on the territory of Republika Srpska.

The legal framework on which the Working Group operates will be exclusively in accordance with the Dayton Agreement and its Annex Two, the statement emphasized.

“We remind you that in the period from 1996 to 2000, the border control of Republika Srpska was carried out by the Police of Republika Srpska, and that, contrary to the Dayton Agreement and the Constitution of BiH, on January 13, 2000, High Representative Wolfgang Petritsch imposed a `state` border service of BiH by his decision,” the statement added.

On this occasion, a closed session of the Government of Republika Srpska will be held in the afternoon, which will consider other issues of the overall political and security situation in Republika Srpska and BiH.

The session will be attended by the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and the Serb member and Chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, it was stated in the announcement.

Source: srna.rs