CONSTRUCTION OF LIDL BEGINS IN REPUBLIKA SRPSKA

One of the largest retail chains in Europe, Lidl, has recently started construction of a new store in Gradiška.

Lidl has commenced the construction of three stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina, located in Vogošća, Zvornik, and Gradiška. These stores will offer a wide range of products, mostly under Lidl’s private labels.

This development is part of Lidl’s continued expansion plans in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Lidl is part of the Schwarz Group and is one of the leading companies in the retail food industry in Germany and across Europe.

Lidl operates around 12,350 stores and more than 220 logistics centers and warehouses in 31 countries. The chain currently employs approximately 375,000 people worldwide.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lidl is investing in a logistics center in Lepenica near Kiseljak. This facility will cover around 60,000 square meters and will be equipped with specialized machinery, automation systems, and logistics equipment, focusing on business optimization, reports Micomreza.

Source: seesrpska.com/micromreza.com