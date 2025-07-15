Consumer Basket in BiH for June 3,180 BAM

The trade union consumer basket calculated by the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions of Bosnia and Herzegovina for the month of June this year amounts to 3,180.40 BAM.

The average salary paid in the Federation of BiH for the month of April 2025 was 1,545.00 BAM (the latest data published by the Federal Institute for Statistics). The minimum salary, according to the Decision of the Federation Government, is 1,000.00 BAM.

The coverage of the trade union consumer basket with the average salary is 48.58 percent. The coverage of the trade union consumer basket with the minimum salary is 31.44 percent, the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.

When creating the trade union consumer basket, the average salary paid in the Federation of BiH was taken into account, as well as the minimum living costs of a four-member family consisting of two adults and two children, one of whom is in high school and the other in elementary school.