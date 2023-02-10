Contract signed on the construction of a new hospital in Trebinje

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik attended yesterday in Banja Luka the signing of the contract on the construction of a new hospital in Trebinje.

The President of the Republic of Srpska said that he expects that in the next month the foundation stone will be laid for the construction of a new hospital in Trebinje, and that in 30 months the population of Herzegovina will receive a modern health facility.

The President Dodik clarified that this is about the implementation of a long-term plan and solving the problems of the hospital sector in the Republic of Srpska, recalling that so far many hospitals have been built and reconstructed.

“I think that by the end of the month we will have completed the hospital in Zvornik. It remains to contract the construction of the hospital in Prijedor and the completion of the construction of the third phase of the University Clinical Centre of the Republic of Srpska”, said the President of the Republic.

Source: predsjednikrs.net