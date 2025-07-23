Cooperation Agreement Signed Between Chambers of Commerce of Srpska and Tatarstan

An Agreement on Cooperation was signed today in Banja Luka between the Chamber of Commerce of Republika Srpska and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The agreement was signed at the Business Forum by the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Republika Srpska Goran Račić and the Deputy President of the Chamber of Commerce of Tatarstan Elena Faizrakhmanova, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković.

Business representatives from Srpska and Tatarstan, as well as authorities of the two republics, agreed that the planned economic and other projects of the two brotherly peoples, Serbs and Russians, will be agreed upon and implemented in practice.

Source: srna.rs