COOPERATION BETWEEN UNIVERSITIES FROM SRPSKA AND CHINESE PROVINCE JIANGSU

The universities in East Sarajevo and Banja Luka have signed a cooperation agreement with Northwest University in the Jiangsu province of China for a period of five years, with the assistance of the Embassy of BiH in China.

The agreement includes provisions for the exchange of academic staff and students, joint organization of scientific events, and participation in mutually beneficial projects.

Mutual visits are also planned by the end of the year, with a special focus on cooperation between departments for Chinese language and culture, history, and mathematics, the Embassy of BiH in China said.

The agreement was signed yesterday in Lanzhou, the capital city of the Jiangsu province in China, which has nearly five million residents. The signing ceremony was attended by the rector of the Chinese University Wang Jianren and other representatives of this institution, as well as the Ambassador of BiH to China Siniša Berjan.

Northwest University, founded in 1902, is classified as a first-class university in China. This esteemed institution comprises 27 faculties and has approximately 40,000 students.

Through partnerships with universities worldwide, they have established several Confucius Institutes that promote international cooperation and cultural exchange.

This university is ranked among the top 800 universities in the world.

Source: srna.rs