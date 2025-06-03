Ćorić: Joint Toll Collection via TAG Device in Republika Srpska and Serbia Starting in July

Acting Director of the Republika Srpska Motorways Public Company Nedeljko Ćorić has told SRNA that joint toll collection via TAG devices in Srpska and Serbia can be expected as early as July.

Ćorić has stated that the process is in its final phase and emphasized that communication and coordination have been successfully established, allowing TAG devices from Srpska to already be used in Serbia.

“We expect that within the next fifteen days, testing will be conducted to ensure that TAGs from Serbia can also be used in Srpska. Once these checks are completed and we are confident the system is working flawlessly, it will be launched. We expect this to happen during the next month,” Ćorić highlighted.

Representatives from the Roads of Serbia Company have recently stated that they also expect the Serbian TAG for electronic toll collection to begin functioning in Srpska.

The TAG is a device for Electronic Toll Collection /ETC/, allowing contactless electronic toll payments. Vehicles can pass through toll lanes without stopping, even in lanes where an operator typically collects tolls.