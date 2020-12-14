Coronavirus: In Srpska 102 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital Sv. doctors in Bijeljina tested 363 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 102 people.

These are 57 males and 45 females, of which 9 are younger, 48 are middle-aged and 45 are older.

According to the place of residence, 42 people are from Banja Luka, 15 from Bijeljina, 10 from Zvornik, seven from Laktaši, six each from Kozarska Dubica and Prnjavor, four each from Bratunac and Gradiška, two each from Teslić and Čelinac and one each from Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik and Trebinje.

In the last 24 hours, 23 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 10 male and 13 female elderly and middle-aged people, five of whom are from Bijeljina, four from Banja Luka, two from Prnjavor, Kotor Varoš, and Zvornik, and one each from Prijedor, Čelinac, Doboj, Modriča, Kozarska Dubica, Trebinje, Gradiška, and Bratunac.

So far, 33,766 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,428 people have died in whom a coronavirus test has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 19,706 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 149,093 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,091, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 369, and in general hospitals 722.

In the Republic of Srpska, 11,853 people are currently under health supervision, and 105,580 people have completed their supervision.

