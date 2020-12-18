Coronavirus in Srpska: 208 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 861 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 208 people.

These are 114 males and 94 females, of which 28 are younger, 123 are middle-aged and 57 are older.

According to the place of residence, 62 people are from Banja Luka, 30 from Bijljina, 16 from Trebinje, 14 from Doboj, 13 from Zvornik and Prijedor, six from Derventa and Šamac, five from Višegrad, four from Modriča, Prnjavor, Srbac and Ugljevik, three each from Kozarska Dubica, Teslić and Foča, two each from Bratuc, Ljubinje, Ribnik and Čelinac and one each from Gacko, Donji Žabar, Istočna Ilidža, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Grad, Stanari, Šekovići and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, 14 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed. These are two people from Banja Luka, Šipovo, Modriča and one person each from Prnjavor, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kozarska Dubica, Prijedor, Bijeljina, Nevesinje, Doboj and Teslić.

So far, 34,804 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,518 people have died in whom the coronavirus test has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 20,535 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 152,695 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in Republic of Srpska is 1,041, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 378, and in general hospitals 663.

In the Republic of Srpska, 11,986 people are currently under health supervision, and 108,189 people have completed their supervision.

TST