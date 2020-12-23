Coronavirus in Srpska: 226 New Cases

In the past 24 hours, the infection with the coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska was confirmed in 226 people, and 29 deaths were reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska.

These are 15 men and 14 women, middle-aged and older, of whom nine are from Banja Luka, three from Pale, two from Prnjavor, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Višegrad and one each from Laktaši, Čelinac, Petrovo, Bijeljina, Derventa, Bratunac, Doboj, Novi Grad, Han Pijesak, Sokolac and Istočna Ilidža.

During this period, 959 laboratory samples were tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center (UCC) of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina and “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj.

Most newly infected – 51 people are from Banja Luka, 33 from Trebinje, 21 from Bijeljina, 11 from Bratunac and Doboj, and nine from Modriča. Six newly infected people are from Bileća, Brod, Zvornik, Kozarska Dubica and Lopare, five each from Kneževo and Laktaši, four each from Gacko, Prijedor, Teslić, Han Pijesak and Čelinac, three each from Višegrad and Ugljevik, two each from Gradiška, Derventa, Kalinovik, Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Petrovo, Ribnik and Čajniče and one each from Berkovići, Istočna Ilidža, Kostajnica, Kotor Varoš, Novo Goražde, Prnjavor, Stanari and Šipovo.

These are 119 men and 107 women, of whom 30 are younger, 139 middle-aged, and 57 older.

So far, 35,596 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, and a total of 1,644 people have died.

The Institute notes that five deaths that occurred in the previous few days were subsequently reported yesterday. These are two people from Sokolac and one each from Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Trnovo, and Han Pijeska.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 21,715 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 155,937 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 937, 344 in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, and 593 in general hospitals.

Currently, 10,554 persons are under health supervision, and 112,192 persons have completed their supervision.

