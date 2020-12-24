Coronavirus in Srpska: 233 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sveti Apostol Luka in Doboj and 838 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 233 people.

There are 133 males and 100 females, of which 36 are younger, 121 middle-aged and 76 older.

According to the place of residence, 78 people are from Banja Luka, 24 from Bijeljina, 14 from Prijedor, nine from Doboj and Laktaši, eight from Prnjavor and Trebinje, seven from Zvornik, six from Gradiška, Kotor Varoš and Mrkonjić Grad, five from Kozarska Dubica and Ribnik, four each from Derventa, Sokolac and Šamac, three each from Bileća, Pale, and Čelinac, two each from Brod, Višegrad, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Modriča, Novo Goražde, Petrovo, Srebrenica, Teslić and Han Pijesak one from Istočna Ilidža, Kalinovik, Kneževo, Kostajnica, Milići, Nevesinje, Novi Grad, Rudo and Foča.

In the last 24 hours, 18 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of the coronavirus virus has been confirmed. These are 13 men and five women, middle-aged and older, of whom three are from Banja Luka, two from Laktaši and Doboj, and one each from Zvornik, Novo Goražde, Foča, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Mrkonjić Grad, Bijeljina, Ribnik, Kneževo, Čelinac, and Teslić.

So far, 35,829 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,664 people have died who have been tested for coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 22,018 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 156,778 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 911, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 335, and in general hospitals 576.

In the Republic of Srpska, 10,569 people are currently under health supervision, and 112,683 people have completed their supervision.

TST