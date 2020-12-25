Coronavirus in Srpska: 240 New Cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 834 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 240 people.

These are 125 males and 115 females, of which 29 are younger, 140 middle-aged and 71 older.

According to the place of residence, 61 people are from Banja Luka, 27 from Bijeljina, 21 from Doboj, 16 from Zvornik, 15 from Prijedor, 11 from Teslić, nine each from Kozarska Dubica and Laktaši, seven each from Gacko and Kneževo, six from Čelinac, each from five from Bratunac, Derventa, Prnjavor and Srbac, four each from Lopare and Mrkonjić Grad, three each from Brod and Gradiška, two each from Višegrad, Vukosavlje, Kotor Varoš and Modriča and one each from Kalinovik, Milići, Novi Grad, Osmaci, Petrovo, Stanari, Ugljevik, Šamac and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, 16 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 10 men and six women, middle-aged and older, of whom six are from Banja Luka, three from Prijedor and one each from Prnjavor, Bijeljina, Kneževo, Novo Goražde, Modriča, Doboj, and Laktaši.

So far, 36,069 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,681 people have died in whom the coronavirus test has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 22,363 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 157,614 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 888, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 323, and in general hospitals 565.

In the Republic of Srpska, 8,871 people are currently under health supervision, and 115,353 people have completed their supervision.

