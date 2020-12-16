Coronavirus in Srpska: 282 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 1071 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 282 people.

These are 141 males and 141 females, of which 42 are younger, 178 middle-aged and 62 older.

According to the place of residence, 77 people are from Banja Luka, 49 from Bijeljina, 22 from Trebinje, 17 from Kozarska Dubica, 15 from Doboj, 12 from Zvornik, seven from Derventa, six each from Prijedor and Šamac, five each from Nevesinje and Prnjavor, four from Lopare, Modriča and Sokolac, three each from Višegrad, Kotor Varoš, Ribnik, Ugljevik and Čajniče, two each from Bratunac, Gacko, Laktaši, Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Rogatica, Teslić, Foča, Čelinac and Šekovići and one each from Berkovići , Bileća, Brod, Gradiška, Istočni Stari Grad, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kostajnica, Milići, Novi Grad, Novo Goražde, Osmaci, Petrovac, Petrovo and Srbac.

In the last 24 hours, 22 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 18 men and four women, middle-aged and older, of which one is a younger person (a 34-year-old woman). Three people from Banja Luka, two each from Modrica, Doboj, Brod, and Bijeljina, and one person each from Lopare, Ugljevik, Novo Goražde, Rogatica, Foča, Trebinje, Zvornik, Prnjavor, Mrkonjič Grad, Petrovo, and Teslic.

So far, 34,310 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,487 people have died who have been tested for coronavirus.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 20,039 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 150,933 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,044, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 359, and in general hospitals 685.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,976 people are currently under health supervision, and 107,266 people have completed their supervision.

