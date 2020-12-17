Coronavirus in Srpska: 286 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 899 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 286 people.

There are 148 males and 138 females, of which 41 are younger, 170 are middle-aged and 75 are older.

According to the place of residence, 107 people are from Banja Luka, 26 from Bijeljina, 14 from Prnjavor, 12 each from Gradiška and Kneževo, 11 each from Zvornik and Laktaši, 10 from Čelinac, nine from Derventa, eight from Prijedor, seven each from Mrkonjić Grad and Teslić, six from Doboj, five each from Kotor Varoš and Srebrenica, four from Bratunac, three each from Kozarska Dubica, Modriča, Ribnik and Sokolac, two each from Brod, Višegrad, Istočna Ilidža, Šamac, Šekovići and Šipovo and one each from Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Milići, Nevesinje, Novi Grad, Novo Goražde, Rogatica, Ugljevik and Foča.

In the last 24 hours, 14 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 12 men and two women, middle-aged and older, of whom four are from Banja Luka, two from Bijeljina, Prnjavor, and Doboj, and one each from Bratunac, Berkovićo, Teslić, and Šipovo.

So far, 34,596 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,503 * people who have been tested for coronavirus have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 20,368 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 151,834 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,064, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 379, and in general hospitals 685.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,947 people are currently under health supervision, and 107,731 people have completed their supervision.

* Note: On 16.12.2020., 2 deaths were subsequently reported that occurred in the previous few days (both persons from Istočno Novo Sarajevo).

TST