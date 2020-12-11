Coronavirus in Srpska: 346 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 885 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 346 people.

These are 189 males and 157 females, of which 41 are younger, 216 middle-aged and 89 older.

According to the place of residence, 108 people are from Banja Luka, 44 from Bijeljina, 19 from Zvornik, 17 from Prijedor, 12 from Laktaši, ten people from Doboj, nine each from Gradiška and Kozarska Dubica, eight each from Kotor Varoš and Lopare, seven each from Kostajnica and Teslić, six each from Bratunac, Derventa and Prnjavor, five each from Kneževo, Mrkonjić Grad and Čelinac, four each from Berkovići, Višegrad and Novi Grad, three each from Nevesinje, Novo Goražde, Petrovo, Srebrenica and Šamac, two from Brod, Gacko, Istočno Ilidža, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Modriča, Oštra Luka, Ugljevik, Foča, Han Pijesak and Čajniče and one person each from Osmaci, Petrovac, Ribnik, Rudo, Srbac, Trnovo, Šekovići and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, 19 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 11 males and eight females of older and middle age, of which five are from Banja Luka, two from Bijeljina and Doboj and one each from Gradiška, Zvornik, Prijedor, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik, Čelinac, Laktaši, Novi Grad, Kotor Varoš and Šamca.

So far, 33,271 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 19,149 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 147,429 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,115, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 384, and in general hospitals 731.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,306 people are currently under health supervision, and 104,101 people have completed their supervision.

TST