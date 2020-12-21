Coronavirus in Srpska: 57 New Cases Today

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 57 people in the Republic of Srpska in the past 24 hours, and 22 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska.

14 men and eight women died, middle-aged and elderly, five from Banja Luka, four from Doboj, two each from Zvornik, Kozarska Dubica and Donji Žabar, and one each from Prijedor, Kneževo, Čelinac, Bratunac, Modriča, Teslić and Lopare.

During this period, 296 laboratory samples were tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina and the most newly infected, 27 of them are from Banja Luka.

Six people from Bijeljina, five from Zvornik, three each from Mrkonjić Grad and Prnjavor, two each from Bratunac, Laktaši and Prijedor, and one each from Bileća, Kneževo, Milići, Novi Grad, Pelagićevo, Sokolac and Šipovo.

Among the newly infected are 34 men and 23 women, of whom four are younger, 30 are middle-aged and 23 are elderly.

So far, 35,190 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, 1,588 people have died and 21,135 have recovered.

A total of 154,341 people have been tested so far.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,013, in the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska 390, and in general hospitals 623.

In the Republic of Srpska, 11,669 people are currently under health supervision, and 110,267 people have completed their supervision.

