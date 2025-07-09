Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina Revokes Detention Order for Stevandić and Višković

The extra-constitutional Court of BiH has revoked a detention order against the Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Nenad Stevandić and Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković, sources confirmed to SRNA.

Stevandić is required to report to the police station in Banja Luka every 15 days, while Višković must report to the police station in Milići.

The decision was made at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office after Stevandić and Višković appeared at a hearing before the Court of BiH, accompanied by defense attorney Goran Bubić.

The hearing was announced on the website of the extra-constitutional Court of BiH only a few minutes before it began.

The detention order against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik was revoked on July 4, after it was determined that there were no longer grounds for the earlier measures.

The Court of BiH had previously ordered a one-month detention for Dodik, Stevandić, and Višković on reasonable suspicion that they had committed, as stated by the court, the criminal offense of “attacking the constitutional order”.