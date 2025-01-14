CUSTOMS AND BELIEFS FOR ORTHODOX NEW YEAR

Little Christmas, also known as the Serbian New Year, is celebrated by the Serbian Orthodox Church and its followers on January 14th, according to the Julian calendar.

On the same day, January 14th, the feast of Saint Basil the Great is observed, accompanied by numerous customs and superstitions. Many of these traditions hold deeper meanings, some of which date back to pre-Christian times.

The elders say that on this day, one should avoid arguments, as conflicts might bring bad luck for the entire year. It is better to remain silent and forgive any offense.

Morning Traditions on Little Christmas

In some villages, it was customary for the housewife to take snow in the morning and, running into the room, throw it at the children while shouting, “Run, heat, chase away the cold!” This was believed to protect children from fever or chills. Afterward, children would take off their clothes and hang them on the branches of plum or apple trees, symbolically “cleansing” themselves of lice.

The Arrival of the “Položajnik”

On this day, the položajnik (a ceremonial first guest) arrives. In some Serbian villages, the housewife would tie a thread around the guest’s head and jaw, as well as their forehead and nape, to protect livestock from wild animals.

Lighting Fires at Crossroads

In many parts of Vojvodina, it is still customary to light fires at crossroads. This practice is believed to have a cleansing effect and symbolizes strengthening the sun’s light and warmth. Similarly, in Herzegovina, leftover Yule logs from Christmas are burned on Little Christmas.

Be Cautious – and Stay Awake!

In some regions, it is believed that one should be careful not to be deceived on this day. Additionally, it is essential to avoid napping, as doing so might result in feeling drowsy and tired for the rest of the year.

